Meghan Trainor & Royal Caribbean Announce The Party Of The Summer On Utopia Of The Seas

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – The invitation for the summer is here: Royal Caribbean International and GRAMMY-winning artist Meghan Trainor are hosting the ultimate party and concert, and 52 fans can join the festivities. The world’s largest cruise line has named the singer and songwriter godmother of the new Utopia of the Seas, the ultimate short getaway bringing weekend energy to every day of the week, and the duo will celebrate with an exclusive 3-night celebration starting July 15. From Friday (July 5) until Sunday (July 7) at 11:59 p.m. EDT, fans can enter for their chance to join the celebration and find the giveaway’s official rules on Royal Caribbean’s Instagram channel.

Royal Caribbean reveals Trainor as the new Utopia of the Seas godmother. The duo is celebrating the collaboration with an invitation for fans to see Trainor name the ultimate short getaway and perform live on a three-night celebration just days before the new vacation’s official July 19 debut. The party starts in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, where Utopia will sail on three- and four-night vacations to Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau, The Bahamas.

“It’s an incredible honor to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come,” said Trainor. “The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”

Kicking off the 3-night celebration, Royal Caribbean and Trainor will officially name Utopia in the company of special guests, the ship’s crew members, media, partners and 52 fans – one for every weekend of the year – and their guests. Trainor, as godmother, will join a longstanding maritime tradition when she bestows safekeeping onto the ultimate short getaway, its crew and the millions who will vacation on Utopia for years to come. Keeping the party going will be Trainor’s exclusive show in the iconic open-air AquaTheater, and fans will also be able to slip behind the velvet ropes to meet the star in person.

“Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state a mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This short getaway is about celebrations, celebrating friends and family, and the memories you make together,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”

The celebration will set the tone for vacations on Utopia, welcoming adventurers to make more memories on short getaways than ever before, with the first of its kind to debut with 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday vacationers. Friends and families can celebrate any occasion or getaway their way with a lineup of experiences that bring unmatched weekend energy to the table. There’s everything from more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party, including a lineup of parties only on Utopia, two casinos and Royal Railway – Utopia Station, a first-of-its-kind immersive train car dining experience, to more pools than the days to count, thrills; show-stopping entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; and more.

The vibes extend beyond Utopia because every vacation includes time to thrill and chill on Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. The top-rated private island ups the ante with 14 waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas, the newly opened adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, that features a private beach, pools and spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and a live DJ; and more. With the combination of Utopia and Perfect Day at CocoCay, it’s the short getaway that keeps on giving.