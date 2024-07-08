Warner Music Balkans Officially Launches

WARSAW, Poland (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music South East Europe announced the launch of the label group’s latest regional office, Warner Music Balkans.

The joint venture, which is a collaboration between WM SEE, Croatian label Dancing Bear, Serbian label Mascom and Slovenian label NIKA will serve to house local artists from the West Balkans under one label, linking them to Warner’s global network.

Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska, General Manager, WM SEE, will oversee the joint venture in addition to her current responsibilities.

The JV will focus on signing artists primarily from Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, but also from other West Balkan countries, such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, Warner said.

Upcoming releases on Warner Music Balkans includes “Jug represents”, from Ukić, a rising rap star from a small town in Serbia who made a name for himself last year with the single “Tenzija” which has been streamed more than 6 million times.

“Warner Music Balkans is the culmination of the team’s relentless pursuit of collaborating with the very best partners in the region over the last couple of years. Bringing our JVs and investments under one label will benefit everyone involved and enable our artists to get the very best from Warner Music’s global network. With talent such as Edita, Sergej Pajić, and Ukić releasing music on the label, we’ve got a great summer festival season ahead of us!,” stated Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska.

“It brings me great pleasure to announce the launch of WM Balkans. A hit can come from anywhere and this new venture will enable us to look at some exciting cross-collaborations. I’m excited to see what we’ll achieve together,” added Silvije Varga, Co-Founder and MD of Dancing Bear.