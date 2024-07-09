ASCAP Foundation Launches ‘In Her Voice’ Scholarship For Female-Identifying Music Creators

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 – The ASCAP Foundation launches its first scholarship to support creators and performers who identify as female and aspire to make their voices heard through songwriting.

The ASCAP Foundation “In Her Voice” Scholarship will benefit two undergraduate or graduate students who are female-identifying and are ASCAP members or have not been affiliated with any other performing rights organization. Applicants must submit a song demonstrating socially conscious themes of women’s empowerment to be considered for the scholarship.

A generous donation partly funds the “In Her Voice” Scholarship from She Is The Music.

“We hope this scholarship will help advance the careers of promising female-identifying songwriters and, in the process, promote equity and inclusion in higher education and the music industry,” said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “We are so pleased to work with She Is The Music to provide this opportunity for aspiring music creators.”

The ASCAP Foundation “In Her Voice” Scholarship’s application period began Monday (July 8) and ends Wednesday (July 31) at 11:59 pm PT. Applicants are judged by industry professionals on the originality, overall quality, and craft of the song, as well as their ability to demonstrate socially conscious themes of women empowerment. The application can be found HERE. For further information, please email foundation@ascap.com.