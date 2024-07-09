Cinq Music Promotes Diana Schweinbeck To Senior Director Of Artists And Label Services

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Cinq Music announced the promotion of Diana Schweinbeck to Senior Director of Artists and Label Services today. This recently expanded division is designed to deliver exceptional service to Cinq clients throughout the entire lifecycle of a release.

The Artist and Label Services department aims to streamline onboarding and optimize the release process for Cinq artists and labels. Under Schweinbeck’s leadership, this group is a conduit for communicating best practices and industry trends between Cinq and its clients. By keeping abreast of the latest developments in artist and label needs, Cinq can provide valuable insights and opportunities to its clients, helping them navigate the industry’s complexities and maximize their potential for success.

“Diana is a seasoned operator with artist management experience and a strong network, making her the perfect fit for understanding artist needs and running this department,” said Barry Daffurn, Cinq Music President and Co-founder. “She has a decade-long track record of working with talent, and her skill set has connected the artists she works with to their growing fan bases with touring, publicity, and more.”

Before her new role, Schweinbeck served as Cinq’s Director of Marketing. In that position, she worked closely with the company’s U.S. clients to build their marketing plans and managed digital service partner relationships to uncover new client opportunities. As part of Cinq Music’s recent signing of billion-streaming recording artist Lil Mosey, Schweinbeck plays a crucial role in amplifying the artist to connect with and expand his global fanbase.

“This move represents a commitment to excellence in music distribution,” stated Schweinbeck. “By focusing on communication, organization, and operational efficiency, we aim to not only provide exceptional service to our clients but also foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within our organization. Through this department, we will create a smooth and seamless experience for our artists and labels, driving success in an ever-changing industry landscape.”

Before joining Cinq Music, Schweinbeck launched her own branding and management company, Schweinbeck, LLC, where she offered branding and management services to new artists.