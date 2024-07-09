Grammy Award-Winning Grand Ole Opry Legend Jeannie Seely Announces ‘Suffertime’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning vocalist and Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely will release her new single “Suffertime” on July 19. The song will be available for download and streaming on all major digital platforms. Alongside the audio recording, fans can look forward to a music video and a 40-minute documentary, both of which will be available on Seely’s YouTube channel.

Recorded at the historic RCA Studio B, “Suffertime” marks a significant milestone for Seely. As the oldest actively working female in country music, Seely has recorded over seven decades and continues to thrive as a songwriter, producer, and host of her weekly SiriusXM show “Sundays with Seely.” She also maintains a robust presence at the Grand Ole Opry, where she has made more performances than any other artist in the Opry’s history.

Seely’s first recording session in Nashville was at RCA Studio B, and with “Suffertime,” she established a new record for the longest time span (59 years) between recording sessions at the historic studio on Music Row.

“I was told a long time ago that you can’t hide a great song, and I think that is true,” explains Seely. “I accidentally came upon one of my favorite songs that Dottie and Bill West wrote, which Dottie recorded as an album cut in 1966. We pulled it down to country blues and decided to record it at historic RCA Studio B, where Dottie herself recorded. The reaction from the fans to our live performances has been fantastic, so we hope you like it as much as we do! And a special thank you is extended to RCA Studio B and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum!”

For this special project, Seely enlisted fellow Opry member Steve Wariner, a Grammy, Country Music Association (CMA), and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award-winning singer and songwriter, to produce the track. Grammy and ACM Award-winning Julian King engineered the recording, with assistance from Studio B’s Diana Walsh and Carly Flatau.

“What a lucky guy,” exclaims Wariner. “First, being asked by country music legend Jeannie Seely, ‘Miss Country Soul,’ to produce her track – you could stop right there. But how amazing for the song to be one written and originally recorded by my mentor, boss, and dear friend Dottie West, and then to record it at the world-famous RCA Studio B with great musicians, super engineers, and Jeannie’s awesome interpretation. So very proud to be part of this, as the historical threads running through it are heartwarming! I can’t stop smiling thinking about it!”

The musicians on “Suffertime” include Country Music Hall of Fame members Charlie McCoy (harmonica) and Eddie Bayers (drums), alongside Randy Hart (piano and session leader), Danny Davis (bass), Dug Grieves (guitar), Eddy Dunlap (steel guitar), and Ryan Joseph (fiddle). Backing vocals are provided by Opry singers Marty Slayton, Mica Roberts, Rod Fletcher, and Tony King.

Pre-order “Suffertime” HERE.