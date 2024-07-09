Jamaal Lesane Named COO At MSG Sports

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. announced the promotion of Jamaal Lesane to the role of Chief Operating Officer at the company.

In his new role at MSG Sports, Mr. Lesane will collaborate with executive leadership to support the division’s growth and will oversee business operations for the company’s teams, including the New York Knicks, and the New York Rangers.

He will also oversee functions such as strategic planning, marketing, ticketing, and the in-game experience, as well as community and fan development.

He most recently served as MSG Sports’ Executive Vice President and General Counsel, a post he has held since 2022. He first joined the MSG world in 2008 and has held multiple senior roles over the last two decades.

Before joining MSG, Lesane served as Associate Counsel at Home Box Office, Inc. (HBO), with a portfolio that included HBO Sports and HBO Licensing and Retail. Prior to HBO, he was a corporate lawyer at the white shoe law firm Covington and Burling LLP.

“I am pleased that Jamaal has stepped into this expanded leadership role with MSG Sports,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Sports. “In his more than 15 years with MSG, Jamaal has proven to be a strategic and effective leader, and his multifaceted experience across numerous aspects of our operations will be an asset as we continue to grow and innovate in our business.”

“The opportunity to take on this new role at MSG Sports is a tremendous honor,” said Mr. Lesane. “Throughout my career at MSG I have had experience working across different areas of the business, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues across the Company to continue building the legacies of MSG Sports, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.”