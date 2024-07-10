Big Soto Announces North American ‘Sotorious’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venezuelan Latin Trap star, Big Soto, revealed plans for his forthcoming “Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024” with dates set to begin in November.

Produced by Live Nation in partnership with RIMAS MUSIC, the 16-date tour will officially get underway at Summit in Denver on November 14th

Along the way, it will hit markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. before it wraps at the Miami Beach Bandshell in Miami, Florida, on December 22nd.

The tour will see Big Soto supporting his latest musical production, “Mezcalito en Copa” in collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Lunay, which dropped on June 24th.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning on Thursday, July 11.

“SOTORIUS U.S.A TOUR 2023” DATES

Thu, Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sat, Nov 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu, Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Fri, Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Fri, Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sat, Nov 30 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun, Dec 01 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu, Dec 05 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sun, Dec 08 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu, Dec 12 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Fri, Dec 13 – New Haven, CT – Toads

Sun, Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Thu, Dec 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Fri, Dec 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat, Dec 21 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Sun, Dec 22 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell