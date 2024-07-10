Grammy Museum And HYBE Partner For HYBE: We Believe In Music, A Grammy Museum Exhibit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Grammy Museum joins forces with HYBE to present its newest exhibit, HYBE: We Believe In Music, A GRAMMY Museum Exhibit. The interactive exhibit chronicles and captures the power and history of HYBE, spotlighting its legacy of unparalleled innovation and creativity as a trend-setting global entertainment brand and home to the likes of BTS, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Tomorrow, ENHYPEN, Le Sserafim and many more. It opens on August 2 in Los Angeles and runs through September 15. The exhibit will kick off on August 1 with Global Spin Live: TWS, a program featuring a moderated conversation with K-pop group TWS, followed by a performance.

Exhibit tickets are available HERE.

The exhibit traces HYBE’s evolution and influence by showcasing instantly recognizable artifacts from its artists, creators and fans roster. The displays notably feature original outfits worn in iconic and seminal music videos such as “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” by BTS, “MAESTRO” by SEVENTEEN, “Sugar Rush Ride” by Tomorrow X Tomorrow, “Sweet Venom” by ENHYPEN, and “EASY” by Le Sserafim, among others. The exhibit also boasts accessories and performance gear donned by ZICO, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, &TEAM, and ILLIT. The exhibit marks the first time these artifacts will be displayed together in one location.

Other highlights include interactive sing-along and dance rooms, a dedicated Fan Section that celebrates the endless support between HYBE artists and their fandoms, a Mono to Immersive room featuring BTS’s 2022 Grammy performance of “Butter,” a Photoism Booth that allows visitors to pose alongside their favorite K-pop artists, and exclusive video content with producers, artists, music videos, and more.

“HYBE and their artists represent the present and future of the global music landscape, and our goal with this exhibit is to deepen the appreciation and respect for its creators and performers,” says Michael Sticka, President and CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “HYBE has contributed to creating a playground of innovation that inspires fandoms that transcend age, gender, geography and beyond. The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to provide a space where fans can express their love for K-pop and feel closer to their favorite idols.”

HYBE COO Taeho Kim added, “Putting out an exhibition that captures HYBE’s journey is a new experience for us. We’re very excited about this partnership with GRAMMY Museum, and we look forward to welcoming music fans who visit the museum to enjoy and connect with our historical pieces.”

In 2005, South Korean producer, composer and songwriter whose success on the Asian record charts had earned him the nickname “hitman” Bang changed the trajectory of Korean pop music. That year, Bang — born Bang Si-Hyuk — launched the record label Big Hit Entertainment (Big Hit). He soon signed a talented 16-year-old rapper named RM, which became the first step in creating the label’s groundbreaking boy band — BTS. With the group’s global success, Bang and Big Hit became known as musical trailblazers and record industry innovators, with Big Hit evolving into HYBE.