Harken Hall To Open In Madison In The Fall Of 2024

MADISON, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Harken Hall, a brand new concert venue centered around a 700-seat performance space and a state-of-the-art recording studio, will officially open its doors this fall.

Located at 514 Madison Station Blvd in the Nashville suburb of Madison, TN, Harken Hall will seek to host performances from touring artists along with corporate events, organizational meetings, weddings, and community events.

The building draws a design aesthetic that fits with Madison’s historical sensibilities and is constructed primarily of wood, while interior walls are covered with corral board from the same timber package to create a custom-built acoustic environment.

The interior also features flourishes such as re-sawn lumber while the exterior includes stonework to mirror some of its neighborhood’s historic churches.

Technical capabilities at the venue include built-in broadcast and streaming capabilities, allowing for live performances to be shared on the internet with fans.

Bookings for concerts, weddings, audio recordings, corporate and private events, and more will be open Fall of 2024.

“We want this to be a place where people can make and hear good music, enjoy social gatherings, be treated hospitably, and feel comfortable,” says Jamie Amos, Harken Hall president and veteran music video and television producer. “When you have a multipurpose structure like this one, the arts and interest in the arts tend to cross-pollinate. Ideally, Harken Hall will be the seedbed and focal point of a neighborhood in which artists can create and collaborate.”