Nick Petropoulos Elevated To EVP Of Promotion And Artist Development At Arista

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Arista Records has announced the promotion of Nick Petropoulos to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Promotion and Artist Development. In his new expanded position, Petropoulos will play a critical role in leading the label’s artist development strategy while continuing to oversee radio promotions across the roster.

Since joining Arista in 2021, Petropoulos has been directly involved in leading the labels’ promotion team and radio strategy, which notably includes the multi-format chart rise for the Grammy-nominated Måneskin, who obtained breakthrough Top 40 success, multiple Alternative #1’s and ended 2023 with sold-out arena dates. Other accolades include Beach Weather’s 2023 most-played Alternative hit “Sex, Drugs, Etc.,” Tai Verdes’ multiple crossover hits, several Rhythmic and Urban chart risers for Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke, and most recently, the multi-format crossover success for Paul Russell’s now-platinum “Lil Boo Thang” and a Top 10 Rhythmic and iHeart On the Verge for breakout Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt.

Massey shares, “Nick has become an integral part of the Arista team over the last three years. His vision has been crucial in strategizing and executing our promotion strategy. I look forward to supporting his leadership in this new role to strengthen our artist development further.”

Petropoulos adds, “Arista leads with an Artist-centric approach that has led to many of our success stories in the last few years. I am thrilled to take on this expanded role and continue the journey with the entire team to develop and elevate our unique global roster.”

Before joining Arista, Petropoulos spent 11 years at Glassnote Records, where he expanded the promotion department and field staff across the U.S. and Canada and oversaw campaigns for artists such Grammy award-winning artists like Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, CHVRCHES, The Strumbellas, Two Door Cinema Club and Childish Gambino.