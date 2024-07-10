Slovenia’s MetalDays Festival Calls It Quits

TOLMIN, Slovenia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Slovenia’s MetalDays festival announced that the event will not return next year, providing a lengthy explanation for the festival’s demise.

In a five-page statement, event organizers detailed the obstacles presented to the festival by the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding-related cancellations and financial losses in 2023, and alleged challenges with vendors, which they say compounded to spell the end of the long-running rock festival.

The statement includes details of the festival organizers’ attempts to sell the brand to major festival companies that included Live Nation, Superstruct, and Festival Republic, to no avail.

“Regrettably, despite our best efforts, this did not happen, and it is just not economically feasible to continue,” the statement said.

The recounting of calamity for MetalDays also detailed the launch of a rival festival by former promoter partners and accused their former colleagues of launching a smear campaign against MetalDays.

Formerly known as Metalcamp, the festival relaunched in 2013 as MetalDays, taking place annually in Sotočje, Tolmin, Slovenia, until 2023 when thefest relocated to Lake Velenje, Slovenia.

Past headliners for the event include: Amon Amarth, Anthrax, As I Lay Dying, Asphyx, At the Gates, Baest, Benediction, Beyond Creation, Cattle Decapitation, Clutch, and Cradle of Filth, among others.

The full account of the festival’s lamentable demise can be found here: https://www.metaldays.net/