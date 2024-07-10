The Spokane Symphony Pacts With True Tickets

SPOKANE, Washington (CelebrityAccess) — The Spokane Symphony has become the latest performing arts organization to partner with True Tickets to provide ticketing delivery solutions for performances at the historic Fox Theater.

Now preparing for its 79th season, the Spokane Symphony is the largest and most active professional performing arts organization in the Inland Northwest after incorporating with the Spokane Philharmonic in 1945 and becoming the Spokane Symphony Society in 1962.

The 70-piece orchestra is led by Music Director James Lowe and performs in front of more than 150,000 fans per season at the historic Fox Theater, which first opened its doors in 1931 as an art deco movie theater before closing in 2000. The venue was then fully rehabilitated by the Spokane Symphony and re-opened as a performance space in 2007.

“We are excited to join forces with True Tickets,” said Kathy Gustafson, Director of Marketing, for the Spokane Symphony. “Their advanced technology will allow us to offer a secure digital ticket option as well help us protect our patrons from purchasing fraudulent tickets.”

“We are excited to collaborate with the Spokane Symphony and the historic Fox Theater,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “Our platform is designed to deliver a smooth and secure ticketing journey, and we look forward to contributing to the exceptional experiences that the Symphony and The Fox Theater offer their audiences.”