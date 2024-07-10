Ticketmaster Integrates With Shazam

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music fans discovering music on Shazam will be able to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster for their new favorite artist with just a few clicks, the company said.

The Ticketmaster integration will allow artists to link tracks directly to events listed on Ticketmaster, allowing fans who discover new music through the app, to purchase event tickets.

As part of the integration, Ticketmaster launched a new campaign called “Music Finds You,” with Meghan Trainor, NIKI and Peach Tree Rascals to showcase the new partnership.

Ticketmaster’s partnership with Shazam is the latest in a series of similar deals that have seen the ticketing giant integrated with social media giants such as Snapchat and TikTok.

Fans on Snapchat can browse upcoming events anywhere in the world by using the Snap Map while certified artists on TikTok can share links to events listed in Ticketmaster, allowing fans to purchase event tickets within the TikTok app.