Report: Yoon Seok-joon Out At Hybe

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Yoon Seok-joon, a key figure in the rise of the K-pop group BTS, is reportedly leaving the company, months after stepping down from his role as CEO of Hybe America.

According to South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, Yoon, who recently relocated to South Korea, has not held a post at Hybe since he stepped down from his role as CEO of Hybe’s U.S. expansion earlier this year.

Sources told the South Korean news outlet that Yoon is bound by a non-compete clause which will remain in effect until the end of 2024.

During his tenure as CEO of Hybe America, Yoon shared the leadership role with veteran U.S. manager Scooter Braun, who now serves as the sole CEO of Hybe America.

Yoon is one of the founders of Big Hit Entertainment and helped company Chairman Bang Si-hyuk to lead the company and guide the careers of acts such as BTS.

Hybe has not officially announced Yoon’s resignation and a reason for the departure was not disclosed, Maeil reported.

Hybe did not respond to a request for comment.