Cirque du Soleil Debuts First Country Music Show With Songblazers

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville proudly debuted SONGBLAZERS to media and members of the music industry on Wednesday (July 10) in Nashville, TN – the capital of country music. The trailblazing theater production, directed and written by Amy Tinkham, paid homage to legendary icons of country music and took the audience on a journey of the past with high-flying acrobatics to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and sing-a-longs to well-known songs like “Friends In Low Places” and “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil dedicates a show to the rich storytelling of country music. This unique production features a curated catalog of 35 songs from 1867 to 2024. Given the deep symbiotic relationship between Nashville and country music, it is fitting that the show premieres in the heart of Music City.

“To be asked to make a show about country music is a very daunting task because it’s giant. So, the approach that I took was to go deeply into the history and crafting of a song, which is really key to country music. Telling the truth and telling the story is the beautiful part of country music, so that’s what SONGBLAZERS is about.” – Tinkham

As audiences are transported through the rich tapestry of country music’s history and heritage, they’re invited to hold onto their cowboy hats and embark on a journey unlike any other. Alongside two passionate songwriters, spectators witness the creative process unfold as they delve deep into the essence of country music, crafting the ultimate country track that pays homage to its roots while embracing its contemporary allure. From the dusty trails of classic ballads to the vibrant energy of modern hits, this electrifying production captures the essence of country music’s enduring legacy, lifting hearts and spirits.