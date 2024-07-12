UMPG Signs Award-Winning Musician And Composer Jerskin Fendrix

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has signed award-winning composer and musician Jerskin Fendrix to a global publishing agreement under their Classics and Screen division.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos discovered Fendrix through his debut solo album, Winterreise. Lanthimos then commissioned Fendrix to compose his first film score for Poor Things. This score earned Fendrix the Best Film Score at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards and nominations for Best Original Score at both the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards, making him the youngest composer ever to be nominated for these honors.

Fendrix has also signed on to score Lanthimos’ subsequent two films, including Kinds Of Kindness, released last month.

Fendrix expressed his excitement about the partnership: “I’m delighted to be working with Tash Baldwin, Anna Jaskiewicz, and the team at UMPG Classics & Screen/Decca Publishing. I have great trust in their protection and dissemination of my work. To be signed alongside many singular artists with UMPG is an honor, especially under such a pioneering and passionate music champion as Jody Gerson.”

Natasha Baldwin, executive vice president of UMPG Classics and Screen, praised Fendrix’s accomplishments: “Jerskin’s meteoric rise in the score composing world is extraordinary, and he richly deserves all the accolades he has received so far. Jerskin has quietly developed an exciting artist/composer and songwriting style that initially caught our A&R team’s attention, so I am delighted that we can welcome Jerskin to a publishing company that truly supports and amplifies the whole breadth of what being a composer can mean.”

Anna Jaskiewicz, creative director of UMPG Classics and Screen, added: “We are very honored to be working with the inimitable genius that is Jerskin Fendrix. Jerskin is also a multi-talented singer-songwriter with several artist projects in the pipeline due to release in the coming years.”

Fendrix joins a prestigious roster of composers including Nicholas Britell, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Max Richter, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Danny Elfman, James Newton-Howard, David Lynch, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gustavo Santaolalla, and more.

Alex Putman represents Fendrix at the label untitled (recs).