Beloved Jam Band Phish Bring ‘Evolve’ To The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Phish returned triumphantly to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (July 11). The Vermont-based quartet joined host Jimmy Fallon and members of The Roots for an acapella rendition of Aerosmith’s “Love in an Elevator” and closed the show with a lively performance of their new single, “Evolve.”

“Evolve” is the title track from Phish’s newly released album titled Evolve. Co-produced by Vance Powell and Bryce Goggin, the 12-track follow-up to 2020’s Sigma Oasis dropped Friday (July 12) via JEMP Records.

The show opened with a fun skit where Phish members joined Fallon, Questlove, and Black Thought in an elevator at 30 Rock. The seven men broke into “Phish In An Elevator,” a unique cappella version of Aerosmith’s 1989 hit. This cold open set the tone for the night, showcasing Phish’s flair for unconventional and humorous performances. The band has a history of quirky Aerosmith covers, like their 1995 rendition of “Cryin'” led by drummer Jon Fishman, complete with a vacuum cleaner solo.

The night’s highlight was Phish’s nearly six-minute performance of “Evolve.” Though not the extended jam session fans might expect at a live concert, it was one of The Tonight Show’s most extended musical segments this year. “Evolve” made its live debut on August 4, 2021, in Nashville, with the latest version played during Phish’s series of shows at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Phish’s summer tour kicks off next Friday (July 19) at the Xfinity Center near Boston, with three shows in Mansfield, Massachusetts. For fans eager to catch them live, this performance on Fallon was just a taste of what’s to come.

Watch Phish perform “Evolve” below: