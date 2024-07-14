Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dies One Day After 76th Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Fitness guru Richard Simmons passed away Saturday (July 13) at his home in Los Angeles. In an email to several media outlets, news of his death was confirmed by his publicist, Tom Estey. The cause of death, according to Los Angeles police and fire departments, was natural causes. Simmons died one day after his 76th birthday.

Simmons, who had been out of the public eye in recent years, was a former overweight teenager who transformed himself into a fitness guru. He shared his weight-loss journey and tips as the host of the Emmy-winning daytime show The Richard Simmons Show, author of best-selling books, and creator of the diet plan Deal-A-Meal. His Sweatin’ to the Oldies exercise videos became a cultural phenomenon.

Simmons’ approach to fitness was a blend of humor and common sense. “My food plan and diet are just two words — common sense. With a dash of good humor,” he told the Associated Press in 1982. “I want to help people and make the world a healthier, happy place.”

Despite his playful persona, Simmons faced ridicule for his flamboyant style, often the butt of several jokes. Despite that, he always emphasized the importance of positivity and motivation, saying, “Being silly cures depression. It catches people off guard and makes them think. But in between that silliness is a lot of seriousness that makes sense. It’s a different kind of training.”

Simmons was known for his compassionate approach to fitness. He often worked with severely obese individuals and used real people in his exercise videos to show that fitness goals were attainable for everyone. He criticized fad diets and promoted healthy eating and regular exercise as the keys to a longer, healthier life.

Born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans, he struggled with his weight as a child and teenager. He eventually changed his name to Richard to improve his self-image and found his passion for fitness after receiving an anonymous letter urging him to lose weight for his health. This led him to develop a sensible diet and exercise plan to help others.

Simmons’ career included roles in commercials and films, but he made his mark through his fitness programs and books. Despite disappearing from the public eye in recent years, he reassured fans in interviews that he was enjoying his time away from the spotlight.

In 2022, after years of speculation about his well-being, Simmons’ spokesperson confirmed that he was “living the life he has chosen.”

Pauly Shore: “I just got word, like everyone else, that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. You’re one of a king, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story.”

Richard Roeper: “Richard Simmons preached exercise, diet and most of all, kindness. He positively impacted thousands and thousands of lives. I’m one of the hundreds and hundreds of TV people who basked in his energy and readily accepted those crazy hugs. Rest well.”

