Az Cohen, Janelle Gibbs And Tashana Ventura Promoted At 300 Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Record label 300 Entertainment announced a round of executive promotions that included the elevation of Az Cohen to Vice President, A&R & Research, Janelle Gibbs to Vice President, Publicity, and Tashana Ventura to Vice President, Marketing.

In his new role at the label, Az Cohen will focus on identifying and signing developing talent while collaborating with established artists on the roster for upcoming projects.

Cohen joined 300 Entertainment in 2014 and has since worked to build out the label’s A&R & Research department, including the launch of Sparta Distribution as the company’s bespoke independent distribution platform as well as the label’s internship program. Before joining 300, he co-founded independent management and production company Simple Stupid, working with clients such as Post Malone.

“The magic of 300 is that we are a group of people who all believe in the same mission.” Cohen said. “When you’re surrounded by people who believe, it’s easier to believe and show up yourself. That’s a unique and wonderful part about working here. Music has the potential to be the great equalizer. It speaks to us deeply and personally. As humans, it’s one of the few things that genuinely unites us. We can come from entirely different experiences, hear a song, and experience it together. Music is beyond valuable, so it always needs to be protected and celebrated. I believe we do that at 300.”

Janelle Gibbs joined 300 in 2022 as Senior Director and has since played a key role in developing strategies for the successive releases for multiplatinum Detroit rap phenomenon Tee Grizzley and helped to break HUNXHO. Her career began at Epic Records where she spent five years and handled PR for rappers such as Rick Ross, G Herbo, DDG, and more.

“When I joined the 300 team, I immediately sensed a place where I belonged. The term #biggerfamilybusiness is the true DNA of 300. Personally, I take pride in telling the artist’s story and I appreciate the space Kevin, Rayna and Selim give me to break ceilings. The culture at 300 is focused on nurturing the next generation of not only artists but future executives. 300 is more than just a workplace; it’s a family committed to growth and creativity and I’m happy to be a part of where 300 is heading,” Gibbs noted.

Ventura joined 300 Entertainment in 2018 as Director, Marketing and was promoted to Senior Director in 2020. Her marketing strategies helped to propel the rise of HUNXHO and is currently working with the up-and-coming rap artist BlakeIANA. Before joining the 300 team, Ventura spent three years at Taylor Gang, handling day-to-day management for Ty Dolla $ign. She began her career at Atlantic in 2008.

“I’m very passionate about overall artist development and storytelling. Rayna and Selim have really given me the latitude to push the envelope on behalf of our artists. I’m very hands-on and still have the same ambition that I had when I started in this industry. I stay true to my love of music, which is why 300 makes me feel truly at home,” Ventura stated.

Cohen, Gibbs, and Ventura are all based in New York City.

“Az, Janelle, and Tashana embody the spirit of 300 Entertainment. They live and breathe music, devoting themselves to their artists and tirelessly supporting their fellow team members. With their respective skillsets, diehard passion, and bold ideas, they truly represent a new vanguard of music industry executives. They’re integral to our future,” stated 300 Entertainment Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab.