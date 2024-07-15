AEG Concert Executive, Larry Vallon Passes Away

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (CelebrityAccess) – Larry Vallon, a pivotal figure in Southern California’s concert scene for over five decades, passed away at home on Sunday (July 14). Details on the cause of death were not available.

Vallon had a monumental career in concert production, contributing significantly to the national concert industry. He was associated with Concert Associates, Wolf and Rissmiller, Universal Amphitheater, Larry Vallon Presents, and AEG. Over the years, he produced thousands of shows featuring legendary acts like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and The Who, as well as smaller theater performances.

Vallon announced his retirement at the age of 72 from AEG Presents in 2019 – staying with the promoter for another year as a consultant. Vallon was AEG Presents’ Executive Vice President at the time of his announcement. He joined the company in 2004 as Vice President (VP) of National Booking.

Before joining AEG, Vallon spent 23 years with Universal Concerts. He initially joined when it was known as MCA Concerts, later transitioning to Universal Concerts. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the growth of prominent venues such as Fiddler’s Green in Englewood, Colorado. He transformed the Universal Amphitheater into a sought-after tour stop for stars like Frank Sinatra and Linda Ronstadt.

Vallon began his career as a runner for concert promoters Jim Rissmiller and Steve Wolf at Wolf & Rissmiller Presents. He quickly rose to stage manager and eventually became a junior partner before founding his company, Larry Vallon Presents.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia, and his daughters.