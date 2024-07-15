Mallary Birdsong Named Senior Director Of Brand Management At Bravado

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, UMG’s brand management and merch division, announced the appointment of the noted industry executive Mallary Birdsong to the role of Senior Director of Brand Management.

In her new role, Birdsong, who will be based in Nashville, will report to Bravado’s Senior Vice President, and Head of Brand Management and Artist Relations, Brian Schechter.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Bravado team and to grow with a company that is truly in a league of their own,” said Birdsong. “It is an honor to represent for our country roster and help build their brands so that fans, worldwide, connect with the lifestyle and lifespan of the artist, long after the show is over.”

Birdsong joins Bravado from Make Wake Artists, where she served as Director of Merchandise.

Her resume also includes managerial roles at Dallas Fan Fares and BV3, where she was responsible for 85% of the company’s account base and 60+ clients, including entertainment, venues, retailers, corporate and non-profit businesses.

Birdsong attended Texas Tech University, and she received her Bachelor of Science in Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management.