Slovenia’s Pohoda Festival Canceled After Storms Leave Dozens Injured

TRENCIN, Slovenia (CelebrityAccess) — Pohoda, an open-air music festival held in the City of Trencin in Western Slovenia, was canceled after thunderstorms and high winds on Friday knocked over a festival tent and damaged one of the festival’s stages, leaving multiple people with injuries.

The estival’s chief physician Jaroslav Vidan told the Slovanian news site The Spectator, that at least 29 people sustained injuries during the weather event, mostly minor injuries, though two of the victims suffered more serious injuries including fractures of the lumbar spine and pelvis, according to information provided by Slovakia’s emergency medical services on Saturday morning.

According to The Spectator, dozens of festival-goers were sheltering from the inclement weather inside of the tent when it collapsed.

Following the incident on Friday, many fans chose to leave the event, creating traffic congestion in the area. On Saturday, festival organizers announced the cancellation of the remainder of the program, citing an inability to ensure the safety of the remaining festival structures in a timely fashion.

Based on the available information, inspecting all the structures could not be completed in less than 24 hours, which makes it impossible to continue with the festival programme. The safety of our guests is our priority, and therefore we believe that our decision, made with great regret, will be understood by everyone. We expect to be able to provide information shortly about the extreme weather that affected our festival and the consequences it had on the festival structures. All those with tents in the camping area may stay overnight at the festival until 12:00 noon tomorrow. The centre of the venue will remain closed. We will ensure a basic supply of drinks and food in the camping areas.

The long-running festival featured a 2024 lineup that included Arlo Parks, Skepta, and James Blake. Performances by Morcheeba and Royal Blood, both scheduled for Friday night, were impacted by the cancellation.