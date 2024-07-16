Tat Tong Joins Warner Chappell Music As VP, A&R And Creative, Asia Pacific

SHANGHAI (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), has announced Tat Tong’s appointment as Vice President (VP) of A&R and Creative, Asia Pacific. Tong will report to Africa Ng, President of Asia Pacific at WCM, based in the company’s office in Shanghai.

In this role, Tong will develop and execute WCM’s A&R and creative strategies in the Asia-Pacific region. He will work closely with local, regional and global teams to identify and sign new talent, oversee the development of new music projects, and ensure the company’s strategies in the territory align with its global vision.

Tong says: “The APAC music scene is rapidly growing and evolving, and I’m excited to join the Warner Chappell Music team in this role. I’m eager to leverage my expertise and knowledge of the regional markets to discover and develop exceptional songwriting talent. I look forward to working with our writers to help them fully realize their creative and commercial aspirations.”

“We are delighted to welcome Tat to our team. His extensive background and deep understanding of the APAC music landscape make him the ideal executive to lead our A&R and creative efforts in the region. I am confident that under his guidance, we will build upon our solid foundation and drive continued growth and success for our business,” Ng added.

Before joining WCM, Tong held various roles at Sony Music Entertainment, including A&R Director for the RCA Records Greater China team and consultant for the company’s Greater China artist roster.

Before that, he had spent nearly two decades as a boundary-crossing artist, producer, and songwriter across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Over the years, he has amassed over 200 placements spanning five continents, with numerous #1 hits and three Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations.