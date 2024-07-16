The ACM Awards To Return To Frisco, Texas, On May 8th

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced that the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

As previously announced, country music icon Reba McEntire will reprise her turn as host for the awards gala, marking her 18th time as the event’s emcee, the most of any artist in the history of the awards gala.

“We’re excited to honor and celebrate the legacy of the ACM Awards all year long surrounding the 60th-anniversary show returning to Amazon Prime Video next May,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Reba McEntire has hosted more ACM Awards shows than any other artist in history, and after her triumphant return this year for the 59th show, there is clearly no one better suited to helm this milestone show! Our landmark 50th anniversary show in 2015 marked our debut in Texas, and we’re thrilled to return again to celebrate another major moment in ACM history. We look forward to seeing our industry, artists, and fans celebrate in Frisco, Texas next May for an unforgettable week!”

“I’m thrilled to be coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video,” said Reba McEntire. “It’s going to be an absolute can’t miss show and I can’t wait to see everybody back in Texas!”

Now in its third year at The Ford Center, the ACM Awards will be streamed live across Amazon Music, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Freevee, Amazon Live, and more and will be available on demand via Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music.