NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Off the heels of the wildly successful release of their first album in 15 years, legendary rock band The Black Crowes announce the ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ – set to hit 22 additional cities in North America this fall and winter alongside Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour, in which the band will continue to serve as special guests. The ticket on sale for the ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ will begin on July 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

Named after Happiness Bastards, their critically acclaimed 10th studio album and first original album in 15 years, ‘The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ kicks off in Cincinnati on September 28 and concludes in Uncasville, CT on February 28. The upcoming run follows the band’s highly successful 35-date Happiness Bastards tour, which ran through North America and Europe this Spring.

Serving as a salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards, released in March 2024, included 10 new tracks, with an exceptional feature from Grammy-winning country superstar Lainey Wilson on “Wilted Rose.” Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the project emphasizes The Black Crowes’ influence as one of this generation’s most vital rock bands. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, Happiness Bastards finds the brothers leaving their bullshit behind and leaning into their creative common ground to deliver their most compelling work to date. Listen here.

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, they are leaving their bullshit behind and coming together to celebrate their mutual love for rock n’ roll.

HAPPINESS BASTARDS TOUR (THE REPRISE) DATES:

9/28/24 Cincinnati, OH Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

10/3/24 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10/9/24 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/12/24 Macon, GA Atrium Health Amphitheater

10/15/24 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

10/18/24 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/1/24 Tucson, AZ AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol

11/14/24 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

11/17/24 Albuquerque, NM Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel *

11/22/24 Wenatchee, WA Town Toyota Center

11/29/24 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

12/3/24 Stateline, NV Tahoe Blue Event Center

12/6/24 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

1/2/25 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino

1/11/25 Rama, ON Casino Rama Resort

1/18/25 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Live Rockford

1/21/25 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

1/24/25 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall

2/12/25 St Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

2/15/25 St Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2/22/25 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

2/28/25 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena