A2IM Announces 2024-2025 Board Of Directors, Executive Committee And Advisory Board Members

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.), the not-for-profit trade organization representing over 600 independent record labels, has announced its 2024-2025 Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Advisory Board Members.

This year’s newly elected board members are Steven Hill, Head of North American and Global Marketing at Warp Records; Terry McBride, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nettwerk Music Group; and Louis Posen, Founder and President of Hopeless Records.

The returning Board Members include Tony Alexander, Co-Founder and President of Made in Memphis Entertainment; Nabil Ayers, President of Beggars Group; Dee Diaz, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing and Digital at Reach Records; Wilson Fuller of Merge Records; Mary Jurey, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Blue Elan Records, Tony Kiewel, President of Sub Pop Records, Hays Rudolph, General Counsel and Vice President (VP) of Business and Legal Affairs at Secretly Group, and Zena White, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Partisan Records.

Jurey, CBO at Blue Élan Records, leads the Executive Committee as chair; Alexander, Co-Founder and President of Made in Memphis Entertainment, as treasurer; Ayers, President of Beggars Group, as secretary.

Furthermore, A2IM proudly welcomes esteemed industry professionals to its Advisory Board Members, including Barros, Managing Partner at Exceleration Music Partners; Kristin Epstein, Operations Director of Screenwave Media; Jana Herzen, President of Motéma Music; and Jason Peterson, Chairman and CEO of GoDigital Music Group.

“We are thrilled to once again have an incredibly talented, diverse and dedicated group of individuals willing to serve on the 2024/25 Board of Directors for A2IM,” states Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM. “Their expertise and passion for independent music will play a vital role in shaping the future of our organization and the industry. With these new Executive Committee and Advisory Board Members, we are confident in our ability to advocate for the needs and interests of independent artists and record labels. I am honored to work alongside this exceptional team to support and celebrate the power of independent music.”

“It is a true honor to have been selected by my peers to help represent our vital independent music community. I’m excited to contribute to A2IM’s mission and support an environment which enables successful artists at different scales to forge sustainable and healthy careers from their work.” – Steven Hill (Warp Records)

“I am honored to join the A2IM board, and I look forward to the vibrant conversations at the board level over the advanced technologies that are reshaping the playing field.” – Terry McBride (Nettwerk Music Group)

“I believe we are in a time of significant opportunity and intense challenges in the music industry. There hasn’t been a more important time in history for A2IM to exist in order to keep our independent community working together towards our common goals. I am beyond honored that the A2IM membership has again trusted me to represent their interests on the board. It’s a privilege to work alongside such an amazing group of people to make a difference together.” – Louis Posen (Hopeless Records)

The Board of Directors plays a vital role in A2IM’s governance, advocating for the members at large and assisting in establishing the organization’s strategic priorities. Elected for three-year terms, members of the board provide invaluable guidance to ensure the continued success of the independent music sector. A2IM’s Advisory Board members serve one-year terms to broaden the board’s perspective.

NEW MEMBERS