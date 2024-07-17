Adele Plans A ‘Big Break’ From Music After Completing Residencies In Munich And Las Vegas

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) — British singer Adele announced that she’s planning on taking a break from music after completing her residencies, including her upcoming 10-show stand in Munich.

Adele broke the news to fans during an interview with German public-service television broadcaster ZDF.

“My tank is quite empty from being on stage every weekend in Las Vegas. I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she told ZDF. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

Adele’s 10-show Munich residency will see the music legend performing two shows a week for five weeks in a purpose-built, outdoor arena at Messe München. The shows start on August 2nd and extend through the end of the month.

The arena includes space for 80,000 fans along with an English-style pub, a stage to host, and a massive 220-meter video screen that has been billed as the largest to be used for a concert.

According to the BBC, tickets are still available for the opening date of the Munich residency.

Adele has spent the last two years in Las Vegas as part of her long-running residency at the 4,000-capacity Caesar’s Palace, which is set to conclude in November.

The singer told ZDF that while the concert series has been emotionally draining.

“Even though it’s a very manageable size of crowd, it’s really been an emotional exchange,” she said.