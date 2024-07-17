Country Music Duo Lakeview Signs With United Talent Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Emerging Country / Rock Music duo Lakeview, consisting of Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy, has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for exclusive representation in all areas.

The duo has over 30 million streams across social media with their track, “Home Team,” and their most recent release, “Money Where Your Mouth Is featuring Gideon,” hit the Top 5 on SiriusXM’s Octane channel.

The Nashville by way of Pittsburgh duo is known for infusing country, rock and pop music with old-school storytelling and layered lyricism rooted in what some would call a “metal-based” country sound.

In January, the duo signed with Ace High Music for a publishing deal; in June, the duo signed to Gravel Road, the Nashville-based label and artist management company launched by industry executive Anthony Martini and business executive Rich Barner.

Lakeview is privy to the hard work it takes to make a dollar; once moving to Music City, they held odd jobs to make ends meet. In anticipation of what’s coming next, they’re currently writing and producing with several artists and songwriters.