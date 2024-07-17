Country Singer Ingrid Andress Announces Rehab After Drunk Star Spangled Performance

ARLINGTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer Ingrid Andress has publicly apologized and admitted to being intoxicated during her much-criticized rendition of the US national anthem at the Major League Baseball (MLB) Home Run Derby on Monday (July 16) – held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The performance quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with many on social media calling it “painful” and “one of the worst national anthem renditions ever.” Jim Reineking of USA Today called it “cringeworthy.”

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Andress took to social media on Tuesday (July 17) to address the incident. “I was drunk last night,” she confessed. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.” She concluded her message with a hint of humor: “I’ll let y’all know how rehab is – I hear it’s super fun.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Andress received an outpouring support from fellow artists and fans. Singer and actress Lucy Hale commented, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Sending you a lot of my thoughts. Take care of you and you’re going to come out of this so much stronger.” Country star Martina McBride offered, “Sending lots of love and positivity. You got this.” Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels added, “Love you, girl. I’m sorry you’re going through this. And I’m sorry the world can be so cruel. Here for you, XX.”

Fellow Country singer/songwriter Carly Pearce praised Andress for her honesty, saying, “Being this open takes a lot. You’ve got this. Hang in there.”

Andress first gained attention on NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2010 and has enjoyed a successful solo career. Her debut album, Lady Like, topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart in 2020, and her single “More Hearts Than Mine” hit the Billboard Hot 100. She has received four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist in 2021. Her latest album, Good Person, was released in 2022.

In light of the incident, Andress’s representatives announced the cancellation of her upcoming shows in Nashville and Denver. Andress reassured fans, writing, “Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock. Y’all are the best, and I can’t wait to see you at my shows (stay tuned for more show announcements soon).”