Hulu’s “Shogun” And “The Bear” Top The List Of Nominees For The 76th Annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday with Hulu’s semi-historical epic “Shogun” taking top honors for the Drama category with 25 nominations.

Hulu also broke the record for the most nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 for their hit series “The Bear” beating the previous record held by 30 Rock, which earned 22 nominations in 2009.

Thirty six performers received their first-ever nominations in 2024, including Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Richard Gadd (performance, producer and writing nominations for Baby Reindeer), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live), Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country), Takehiro Hira (Shōgun), Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Lamorne Morris (Fargo), Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country), Paul Rudd (performance for Only Murders in the Building and narrator for Secrets of the Octopus), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Mena Suvari (RZR), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Dominic West (The Crown) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs).

Performers with multiple nods in 2024 include Quinta Brunson (performance and writing for Abbott Elementary), Jodie Foster (performance and producer for True Detective: Night Country), Donald Glover (performance and writing for Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Jon Hamm (performance for Fargo and The Morning Show), Brie Larson (performance and producer for Lessons in Chemistry), Jonathan Pryce (performance for The Crown and Slow Horses), Maya Rudolph (performance for Loot, performance and music & lyrics for Saturday Night Live, character voice-over for Big Mouth), Andrew Scott (performance and producer for Ripley) and Kristen Wiig (performance for Palm Royale and Saturday Night Live).

“Television delivers stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us. Today, I am honored to celebrate the outstanding work of our extraordinarily talented and hardworking creative community,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “This morning’s Emmy nominations are a testament to their contributions and highlight the incredible programming that has risen to the top of an exceptional year in TV.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu.

Emmy Award winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon along with Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will return as executive producers for the awards show.