Indie Music Labels Unite To Launch The Organization For Recorded Culture And Arts (ORCA)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—The Organization for Recorded Culture and Arts (ORCA) has officially launched, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking think tank. ORCA is composed of leading independent music labels from around the world and is a first for the global music ecosystem. Its mission is to develop and promote research, data, and qualitative and quantitative evidence that underscore the significant economic, social, and cultural value of music.

ORCA’s founding members include a diverse array of the world’s most influential independent music labels that discovered and developed the long careers of Adele, Nirvana, Christine and the Queens, The National, Mitski, and ODESZA, among other leading global music artists:

Because Music (Paris, France)

Beggars Group (London, UK)

City Slang (Berlin, Germany)

Domino Recording Company (New York, NY)

Everlasting Records (Madrid, Spain)

Exceleration Music (Nashville, TN)

Hopeless Records (Los Angeles, CA)

!K7 Music (Berlin, Germany)

Ninja Tune Records (London, UK)

Partisan Records (New York, NY)

Playground Music (Stockholm, Sweden)

Secret City Records (Montreal, Canada)

Secretly Group (Bloomington, IN)

Sub Pop (Seattle, WA)

“This is a concept long in the making, arising from a realization of shared values above and beyond our existing collective independent activities,” said Martin Mills, Founder and Chairman of Beggars Group. “Music is an undervalued asset in the daily round, and we seek to translate the motivations underlying its production into an appreciation that art and commerce can live as one.” – Martin Mills, Founder and Chairman, Beggars Group

“The music industry is constantly evolving, but one thing remains vital: the need to invest in artist careers and to support their work. We are excited that ORCA now exists to help independents build up collective intelligence on how best to sustain and protect cultural investments so that we can share their economic benefits as broadly and as equitably as possible.” – Darius Van Arman, Co-CEO, Secretly Group

ORCA is dedicated to investing in and fostering the development of music as both culture and commerce. Music has the unique power to support all communities and the people who live in them. By demonstrating the benefits, long-term value, and return on investment of continuously supporting artists while developing thriving music ecosystems, ORCA aims to highlight music’s role in transforming economies and inspiring social impact.

It is imperative to recognize the music economy and its potential to create well-paid, creatively rewarding, long-term jobs. Careers and jobs are created for more than just artists and producers and are made for the entire support system: engineering, licensing, marketing, ticketing, venue staffing, and beyond. Through workforce development, music can foster social mobility, promote equity, and contribute to a forward-thinking sector that offers opportunities to artists, businesses, and communities worldwide.

Through its research, ORCA invites policymakers, business leaders, and communities to understand deeply why music matters and should be recognized as its economic ecosystem. By providing evidence-based research, the think tank aims to arm stakeholders with tools to make music more inclusive and leverage music ecosystems to build collective value.

As part of the official launch, ORCA is proud to release its inaugural research report, “Setting the Stage: How Music Works.” This report presented as an interactive website and a standalone PDF, provides an in-depth introduction to the music industry specific to non-music policymakers and community leaders. It details the complexity of its stakeholders and activities and highlights the extensive benefits it generates—ranging from economic and cultural to community-based impacts. ORCA will release a series of reports that will include research and data on the immense benefits of the music ecosystem for local economies, workforce development and job creation, and social issues spanning equity, sustainability, and beyond.

“Independent labels play a crucial role in fostering economic development and growth, not just within the music industry but across various sectors. Their investments and activities create jobs, support small businesses, and drive local economies. By nurturing artists and investing in diverse services and businesses, independent labels build vibrant communities and sustainable economic ecosystems. The Organization for Recorded Culture and Arts report underscores the vital importance of supporting these independent entities for the continued prosperity and diversity of the music industry.” – Nathan Ohle, President and CEO, International Economic Development Council (IEDC)

“As an organization that champions the independent music sector and celebrates its successes, WIN welcomes this much-needed report. By providing concrete case studies, this new tool complements WIN’s initiatives to amplify the collective position of the global independent recorded music sector. This report will be particularly valuable in informing policy and supporting the remarkable efforts of trade associations around the world to promote the value of music.” – Noemí Planas, CEO, Worldwide Independent Network (WIN)

“At A2IM, our mission is to promote equity and support the diverse voices within the independent music community. As practitioners on the front lines of helping policymakers understand a complicated ecosystem, we appreciate that the ORCA report emphasizes the vital role of independent record labels and their collective efforts to drive positive change.” – Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO, A2IM