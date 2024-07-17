Justin Bumper Reeve Named SVP Global Sync At Virgin Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group announced the appointment of Justin Bumper Reeve to the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sync.

In his new role, Reeve will oversee a team developing sync opportunities for Virgin Music Group artists and label partners across advertising, movies, television, video games, and more.

Reeve, who is based in Los Angeles, joins Virgin from Hidden Track Music, the sync boutique he founded in 2008. Under his guidance, Hidden Tracks collaborated with artists, labels and brand partners such as Big Brother Recordings, Mushroom Group, Alt-J, CHVRCHES, Oasis, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

“Bumper is one of the most successful and respected creative sync executives in the business,” said Jeremy Kramer, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Virgin Music Group. “He is already proving to be invaluable for our label and artists clients around the world, having already secured syncs with global blue chip brands and some of the most commercially successful films and television shows.”

“This is a dream job,” said Reeve. “For almost two decades, I’ve been diligently and passionately working in sync in the independent sector, and every endeavor and challenge has prepared me for this opportunity on the global stage. Virgin Music Group has assembled an incredible team of seasoned executives around the world, working with some of the most important record labels and artists in our business. I’m looking forward to creating revenue-generating opportunities for our clients that will expand their audiences around the world.”