Kaytranada Announces ‘Timeless’ North American Tour With Special Guests

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – After recently debuting a new live show in support of his recently-released third full-length album Timeless at European festivals like Sonar, Parklife, and We Love Green, Kaytranada announces a North American tour that is set to take place this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, Kaytranada will bring his revered live show across the continent starting this September in Vancouver with stops at the iconic Parc Jean Drapeau in his hometown of Montreal, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Moody Amphitheater in Austin, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, his most extensive headlining performance to date.

The upcoming tour will feature Kaytranada’s collaborator Channel Tres as a special guest across all dates and appearances from Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Ca$h and Lou Phelps in select cities.

Fans can sign up now at www.kaytranada.com to access the Artist Presale powered by Seated, which begins on Thursday (July 18) at 10 am local time. The general on-sale for the Timeless tour begins Friday (July 19) at 10 am local time.

Upcoming Live Dates

7/19 – 7/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

7/26 – Denver, CO @ Global Dance Festival

7/27 – 7/28 Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli Festival

8/9 – 8/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/10 – 8/11 – Troutdale, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

8/16 – London, UK @ Victoria Park London

8/17 – Cannes, FR @ Les Plages Electroniques

9/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park * #

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island * ^

9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill * #

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage * ^

9/28 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau * # $

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion * #

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann * ^

10/04 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * ^

10/06 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ^

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater * #

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory * #

10/18 – 10/19 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre * #

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park * #

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * +

* ^ = support from Channel Tres and Sam Gellaitry

* # = support from Channel Tres and Lou Phelps

* # $= support from Channel Tres, Lou Phelps and Kitty Ca$h

* + = support from Channel Tres and Amaarae