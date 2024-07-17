Perth’s Inaugural Promise Village Festival Canceled Following Low Ticket Sales

PERTH, Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Promise Village, a new festival that was scheduled to debut in Perth this year, has abruptly been canceled just days after tickets for the inaugural edition of the event went on sale.

Set for October 12th at Perth’s Langley Park, the festival featured a hip-hop-heavy lineup that included J Hus, Rema, Jorja Smith, Headie One, and Uncle Waffles, among others.

Organizers did not provide details i the official statement about the cancellation of the festival, stating that the event had been called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Promise Village on the 12th of October 2024 will no longer be going ahead,” the statement shared on ticketing platform Megatix noted.

Festival co-founder Emal Naim, a Perth native, provided more information about the decision to cancel the event to local news outlet The West Australian, stating that the decision to pull the plug on the festival stemmed from low ticket sales.

“It unfortunately didn’t hold up to initial expectations and there was not much support to sustain costs, it just wasn’t feasible anymore,” he said.

Naim went on to state that he had no plans to revive the brand in Perth for 2025.

“We’ve made the decision indefinitely to not return to Perth, we’re scared to,” he said.