Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After On-Stage Electrocution

SALINOPOLIS, BRAZIL (CelebrityAccess) – Brazilian rock star Ayres Sasaki tragically passed away at the age of 35 during a live performance at The Solar Hotel in Salinopolis, Brazil, on Saturday (July 13). The accident occurred when a fan, drenched in water, approached the singer and guitar player for an embrace, resulting in his instant electrocution due to contact with a nearby electrical cable. He was 35.

Brazil’s Civil Police are still investigating the exact circumstances as to why the fan was soaking wet.

Rita Matos, Sasaki’s aunt, expressed confusion over the incident, stating to The Sun, “What we know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press.”

Sasaki, renowned for his singing and guitar-playing abilities, especially in Belem, a northern city in Brazil, is survived by his wife, Mariana, whom he had married not even a year ago. Known as the “king of encores,” Sasaki was famous for his performances that could last up to 12 hours straight.

Adriano Freitas, a fellow singer and close friend, paid tribute to Sasaki, saying, “We were friends in daily life, beyond music. A super charismatic guy, his talent was incredible. He was the best singer and guitarist in Belem.”

Comedian Natto Almeida also remembered Sasaki’s kind nature, stating, “What will definitely stand out about Sasaki is his good heart, very polite. I think this will be the lasting mark he leaves behind.”

The Solar Hotel expressed sorrow over Sasaki’s passing and assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

In addition to his music career, Sasaki was an accomplished architect and urban planner. His family, still reeling from the sudden loss, has chosen to withhold further comments until the official inquiry is complete.

RIP.