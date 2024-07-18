Dave Matthews And Tim Reynolds Return To Riviera Maya With Guest Lord Huron

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will return to the pristine beaches of Mexico for their eighth annual Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya festival, which will take place January 23-26, 2025, at the breathtaking Moon Palace Cancún. This year’s event promises to be more memorable, with an impressive lineup and enhanced experiences.

This four-night, all-inclusive concert vacation will feature performances by Lord Huron and Karina Rykman on Thursday, followed by three nights of Dave & Tim supported by Hermanos Gutiérrez on Friday and Sierra Hull on Saturday. The final night of the event, Sunday, will be an extraordinary evening performance by Dave & Tim. The new dates have allowed Playa Luna Presents to keep package prices consistent with last year, allowing fans to enjoy exceptional value at Moon Palace Cancún without significant cost increases.

The Public on-sale will begin on Wednesday (July 24) at 3 PM ET. A special Pre-Sale for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members will start at noon ET. Previous attendees will also have early access through an Alumni Pre-Sale beginning at 2 PM ET on July 24.

“Reaching the eighth year of Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya is a testament to the amazing community of fans and artists who join us each year,” said Jonathan Fordin, Partner at Playa Luna Presents. “We’re honored to continue creating this unique vacation experience with Dave and Tim in the beautiful setting of Mexico.”

The incredible AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún will host the event again, offering attendees world-class accommodations and entertainment from the state-of-the-art oceanfront concert venue. Guests can indulge in various daytime activities, including pool parties and curated adventures, while the evenings will be dedicated to spectacular beachfront concerts. The festival also allows guests to explore the Yucatan Peninsula’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The adventure options are endless from diving in underground cenotes and visiting the ancient city of Chichen Itza to sailing luxury catamarans to Isla Mujeres.

Dave & Tim Riviera Maya and Playa Luna, in partnership with Moon Palace, are committed to sustainability through a comprehensive greening program that ensures the concert area is single-use plastic-free and all waste is sorted and diverted from landfill. These efforts contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible event, directly supporting the fight against climate change.

Click HERE for more information about Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2025, including how to book all-inclusive packages and details on payment plans.