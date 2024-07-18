Livelihood Music Company Adds JKash And Michael Pollack As Principals

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Hitmakers JKash and Michael Pollack have become principals of Livelihood Music Company, a new music publishing venture focusing on empowering creativity and cultivating careers. JKash’s over a decade’s accomplishments include a vast catalog of chart-topping songs, thirteen No. 1 singles, seventeen ASCAP Awards, and a Grammy Award nomination (2024). Pollack’s accolades include more than one hundred major artist releases, three No. 1 singles, Grammy Award for Record of the Year (2024), BMI Song of the Year (2024), and BMI Songwriter of the Year (2022). Livelihood Music Company’s core business model is centered on organic growth by signing songwriters, supporting talent, and making great music.

Pollack says, “I couldn’t be more excited to help build Livelihood into the next great independent music publishing company. Our leadership is uniquely comprised of both seasoned executives and active songwriter producers, giving our clients the opportunity to both benefit from our services and collaborate with and learn from experienced hitmakers. Of course, JKash has been and continues to be the best in the business at making, finding, and orchestrating hits. I’m grateful to be a part of such an incredible team with an already remarkable roster.”

Livelihood has already reached global success under the guidance of the talented creative team, with such recognized hits as “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims (#1 Hot 100, #1 Top 40), “Calm Down” by Rema & Selena Gomez (#3 Hot 100, #1 Top 40) and “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae (#1 Top 40). The company of songwriters has written songs for such artists as Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Jason Derulo, Marshmello, Charli XCX, Thomas Rhett, The Chainsmokers, Ava Max, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Nick Jonas. Livelihood has won the ASCAP Song of the Year (2024) and two BMI Pop Awards (2022 and 2023).

The company’s founder and CEO, Liz Newmark, anchors the business as a longstanding advisor and trusted attorney in the music industry. Nonstop Management, owned by prominent manager Jamie Zeluck Hindlin, provides A&R support services to Livelihood. Newly appointed President Wendy Christiansen rounds out the executive team as an established figure and expert in music licensing and marketing who will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.

Christiansen added, “Stepping into the role of President at Livelihood was a natural fit for me. I was drawn to the company’s unwavering commitment to hands-on development and its dedication to supporting songwriters at every stage of their careers. Joining forces with hit songwriters like JKash and Michael Pollack further solidified my belief in LLivelihood’smission to prioritize the songwriters’ journey.”

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and Miami and has a strong presence in Nashville, New York, London, and Stockholm. For more information, you can visit their official website here.