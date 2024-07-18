Reservoir Media Signs Publishing Deal With Singer/Songwriter Wrabel

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media, a renowned independent music company, has announced a new publishing deal with critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Wrabel to encompass his future works.

Based in the City of Angels, Wrabel has built a notable career co-writing songs for pop and rock artists such as Teddy Swims, Kesha, P!nk, Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert, and Phillip Phillips, along with EDM artists like Kygo and Marshmello.

Among his famous collaborations are the Platinum-selling “Better Not” by Louis the Child and Wafia, the Grammy-nominated “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by the Backstreet Boys, “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” by Louis Tomlinson, the widely synched single “Strange” by Celeste, and Kesha’s “Woman.”

Wrabel’s solo career has also flourished over the last decade. His 2014 collaboration with Afrojack, “Ten Feet Tall,” premiered in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial and became his first Top 10 hit in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Hungary. His music has been frequently synched, with placements in Suits, Dynasty, Grey’s Anatomy, and Love, Victor.

His 2017 single “The Village,” supporting trans rights, has been particularly impactful. The music video has over 13 million views on YouTube, and the song went viral on TikTok, earning the title “Trans Nation Anthem.” Wrabel, a queer artist, was named Billboard Pride Artist of the Month.

Wrabel released his debut album, These Words Are All for You, in 2021, followed by his sophomore album, Based on a True Story. He plans to release his third album in 2025 while continuing to write for several different artists.

On the new deal with Reservoir, Wrabel shared, “I am thrilled and honored to join forces with Reservoir. I have had so much respect and admiration for Donna for many years and it really is a dream come true to get to work together with her and the amazing Reservoir team. I can’t wait to see what our future holds.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir’s Executive Vice President and Global Creative Director, expressed her excitement: “We are beyond excited for our future with Wrabel. He is an inspiring and versatile songwriter and artist with a rare ability to write meaningful songs and infectious earworms for both himself and a wide range of his contemporaries. All of us at Reservoir look forward to bringing him new opportunities for his talents to shine.”