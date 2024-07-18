Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records And Gala Music Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus, Jr.) is being sued for alleged copyright infringement by musician and producer Trevor Lawrence Jr. over using two backing tracks on the 2022 album B.O.D.R. The lawsuit in California on Monday (July 15) names Snoop, Death Row Records (DRR), and blockchain platform Gala Music (BGP) as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Lawrence, who has worked with artists like Herbie Hancock, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, and Ed Sheeran, claims he creates instrumental musical compositions known as “backing tracks” for recording artists. Lawrence’s standard practice involves creating these tracks “on spec” and offering them to artists for in-studio experimentation, with the understanding that a proper license must be negotiated for commercial release.

In 2010, Lawrence created two tracks titled “Pop Pop Pop Goes My 9” and “Get This D with Hook,” which he registered with the Copyright Office. He alleges that he presented these tracks to Snoop in November 2020, who responded positively and requested copies for potential use.

However, Lawrence alleges that no agreement was reached on the commercial use of his tracks. In January 2022, Lawrence was informed that Snoop intended to include a derivative work based on “Pop Pop Pop Goes My 9” in an upcoming album. Lawrence discussed his licensing terms, including a $10,000 flat fee and a 50% interest in the musical composition, with a representative who confirmed that the terms were acceptable.

Lawrence claims he was later informed that “Get This D with Hook” was also planned for the album. Snoop released B.O.D.R. on February 11, 2022, featuring the tracks “Pop Pop” and “Get This Dick,” which Lawrence claims incorporate his backing tracks.

Lawrence alleges that he was not contacted to finalize the licensing terms or compensation before the album’s release. He also claims that Snoop and DRR authorized Gala Music to include the tracks in a bundled offering called “Stash Boxes,” which included NFTs. Lawrence asserts that he did not allow this exploitation and was not compensated.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants earned tens of millions of dollars through the unauthorized use of Lawrence’s tracks and seeks damages, including actual damages and the disgorgement of profits. Lawrence is suing for Direct, Contributory, and Vicarious Copyright Infringement and seeks an injunction to prohibit further infringement.