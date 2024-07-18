The Kennedy Center Announces The 47th Class Of Honorees

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 47th Kennedy Center Honors recipients for lifetime artistic achievements. This December, the honorees include acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, legendary rock band the Grateful Dead (Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bobby Weir), blues rock singer Bonnie Raitt, jazz musician Arturo Sandoval, and The Apollo, which will receive a special honor as an iconic American institution.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein stated, “The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of our nation and continue to have an immeasurable influence on new generations. A brilliant and masterful storyteller with an unrelenting innovative spirit, Francis Ford Coppola’s films have become embedded in the very idea of American culture; a social and cultural phenomenon since 1965, the Grateful Dead’s music has never stopped being a true American original while inspiring a fan culture like no other; Bonnie Raitt has made us love her again and again with her inimitable voice, slide guitar, and endless musical range encompassing blues, R&B, country rock, and folk; ‘an ambassador of both music and humanity,’ Arturo Sandoval transcended literal borders coming from Cuba 30-plus years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz; and on its 90th anniversary, The Apollo, one of the most consequential, influential institutions in history, has elevated the voices of Black entertainment in New York City, nationally, and around the world, and launched the careers of legions of artists.”

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter added, “Our Honorees this year have each played an invaluable, pioneering role in developing American culture—not with one act of art but with their decades-long devotion to pushing creative boundaries. We are thrilled to pay special tribute to New York City’s renowned Apollo Theater on its 90th anniversary in December. Throughout its history, The Apollo has guided us and the world forward by discovering and nurturing raw talent, molding a unique cultural identity that still defines American culture today. Across Honors weekend, artists with special connections to The Apollo will be ambassadors of the institution’s legacy.”

The Honors Gala, set for December 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House, will feature performances and tributes by leading artists from New York, Hollywood, and worldwide arts capitals. The event will culminate in a post-performance party in the Grand Foyer. The Honorees will be celebrated for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts, encompassing music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, and television.

Done+Dusted, known for producing major live television events, will produce the Kennedy Center Honors for the third year in association with ROK Productions. David Jammy and Elizabeth Kelly will executive produce the event, which will be joined by Jack Sussman and directed by Alex Rudzinski.

The selection process for the Honorees involves recommendations from former Honorees, the artistic community, the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, and the public. This year’s Honorees were chosen by the Center’s Special Honors Advisory Committee, chaired by David Bohnett and including past Honors recipients and distinguished artists such as Gloria Estefan, Sally Field, Renée Fleming, Herbie Hancock, Judith Jamison, Lionel Richie, and John Williams. The Executive Committee of the Center’s Board of Trustees confirms the Honorees annually, ensuring a balance among various arts and artistic disciplines.

CBS sponsors the Kennedy Center Honors, Boeing is the exclusive underwriter of the Honors Gala, and Delta Air Lines is the official airline. Stephen and Christine Schwarzman are the Honors Gala Chairs and George Stevens, Jr. is the Founding Producer of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Honoree Statements:

“I consider myself very fortunate to have been able to collaborate with great artists and wonderful people throughout my career, and I have never stopped learning. There is no greater honor than to be included along with those who inspired me, who I looked up to, and who gave me encouragement when times were dim. I am grateful to the Kennedy Center, my beloved colleagues, to those who equate beauty and truth, and to all the children of the world.” – Francis Ford Coppola

“It goes without saying that the Kennedy Center Honors represents the highest of reaches for artistic achievement. To be recognized alongside the artists who have in the past received this honor is beyond humbling. The Grateful Dead has always been about community, creativity, and exploration in music and presentation. We’ve always felt that the music we make embodies and imparts something beyond the notes and phrases being played—and that is something we are privileged to share with all who are drawn to what we do—so it also must be said that our music belongs as much to our fans, the Dead Heads, as it does to us. This honor, then, is as much theirs as ours.

“From our earliest days in San Francisco and as far as our tours have taken us, it has been and still is an incredible ride. We’ve had the opportunity to play with many talented musicians, interact with many gifted people—and to be part of something much larger than ourselves. Our music has always been about exploration and breaking through or finding our way around barriers, not just musically but also in bringing people together. The energy, the love, the connection and sharing—once again, that’s what it’s all about. As we enter our 60th year of the Grateful Dead’s journey in 2025, we’re beyond grateful for this recognition and for the journey we are on together. This honor reminds us of all those moments and the people who helped us along the way.

“Thank you, Kennedy Center, and to all the folks who had a hand in bringing us here, for this incredible honor.”

—Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh & Bobby Weir of the Grateful Dead

“I am deeply honored and thrilled to have been chosen to receive one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. I have long been an admirer of the awards and have been so blessed to be able to participate in several shows honoring others. There is no higher level of esteem nor as delightful a celebration and I want to extend my sincere thanks to all who have chosen me to receive this honor. I look forward to the upcoming ceremony and festivities, which I know will be one of my life’s peak experiences.” —Bonnie Raitt

“I am profoundly humbled and deeply honored to be selected as a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. This recognition is an extraordinary milestone in my career and a testament to the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, colleagues, and fans. Throughout my journey, I have strived to create, perform, and inspire with passion and integrity. Being acknowledged by such an esteemed institution validates my efforts and motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of my art. I am incredibly grateful to the Kennedy Center for this honor, and I look forward to contributing further to the vibrant cultural tapestry that the Center celebrates and nurtures. Thank you once again for this incredible honor.” —Arturo Sandoval

“We are thrilled to be the first organization honored in the history of the Kennedy Center Awards, emphasizing The Apollo’s impact on the past, present, and future of American culture and the performing arts. From the longest-running talent show in America with Amateur Night at The Apollo, which launched the careers of icons like Ella Fitzgerald and Lauryn Hill, to performances from beloved legends like Smokey Robinson and Lil’ Kim and today’s biggest stars like Drake, The Apollo has always been a home for artists to create and a home for audiences to see incredible music and art from legendary artists.” —Michelle Ebanks, President & CEO, on behalf of The Apollo