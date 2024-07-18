US Citizen And Rock Musician Travis Leake Sentenced To 13 Years In Russian Penal Colony

MOSCOW (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Travis Leake, an American citizen, has been sentenced to 13 years in a Russian penal colony, according to state media RIA Novosti. Leake, who was detained on drug charges in 2023, has been accused of running a narcotics business. The Moscow court’s decision was based on allegations that Leake engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, although he has pleaded not guilty.

Leake, a former Paratrooper who fronted the Moscow-based rock bank Lovi Noch, expressed his confusion during his arrest in June 2023. “I don’t understand why I’m here. I don’t admit guilt. I don’t believe I could have done what I’m accused of because I don’t know what I’m accused of,” he stated, according to tabloid outlet Ren TV.

Leake has also worked as a producer for various music groups in Moscow. He previously voiced his frustrations with censorship in a 2014 interview with CNN and was featured on an episode of Parts Unknown, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.

Between January and June 2023, Leake allegedly purchased narcotics from an accomplice, according to Moscow’s prosecutor’s office. He reportedly packaged the drugs for sale and attempted to sell over 40 grams of mephedrone, or “meow-meow,” with the help of an accomplice. Authorities also found more than 1.6 grams of narcotics and MDMA tablets in his home.

A second individual, Veronika Grabanchuk, was also found guilty and sentenced to a penal colony, though CNN reports Grabanchuk’s relation to Leake is unclear.