Record Ticket Prices Fail To Boost Artist Fees, Survey Finds

(VIP-NEWS) — Despite soaring ticket prices for gigs and festivals, a recent survey by artist site Pirate.com, reveals that only 17% of artists have seen an increase in gig fees, highlighting a troubling trend in the UK music industry.

The survey, encompassing 1,700 artists including band members, solo artists, and DJs, found that 54% reported no change in gig fees, while 29% experienced a decrease.

This data underscores what David Martin (pictured), CEO of the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC), has termed the “cost-of-touring crisis.” In an interview with The Guardian, Martin emphasized that rising costs are crippling the live music sector. The survey results support this, with 88% of touring musicians reporting increased expenses, and none seeing a decrease. Consequently, 72% of these artists are not turning a profit from their tours—48% are breaking even, and 24% are operating at a loss. Among those facing losses, 81% reported a significant hit to their overall income.

David Martin called on the government to address this issue, citing Parliament’s Culture Select Committee`s recent recommendations for direct funding to support artists:

“This research reconfirms what the Featured Artists Coalition has been saying for some time; artists are facing a cost-of-touring crisis. In May, Parliament’s Culture Select Committee agreed with us, demanding action from the industry to ensure that artists are directly funded, enabling them to develop and grow our sector. Ultimately, if artists can’t afford to play live, there is no live industry.

The new government must take steps to action the Committee’s recommendations.”

The rising costs of touring include travel, accommodation, venue fees, crew wages, and promotion. Gigging, or playing shows booked by promoters or festivals, can be just as financially draining. Only 26% of artists usually turn a profit from gigs, compared to 29% from touring.

Regarding gig fees, 54% of artists reported stagnant fees, and 29% reported a decrease. For many, minimal gig fees mean that after deducting travel costs, there’s little to no profit, suggesting a broader “cost-of-performing crisis.”

Papaya Noon, a Cardiff-based duo, shared their struggles despite critical acclaim:

“Gig fees have varied so much for us, but the cost of rehearsing, paying musicians, and traveling has increased, so we`re mostly at a loss when we play. Musicians are being taken advantage of because we do it for the love of it, which is a shame.”

Additionally, 86% of surveyed artists noted an increase in gig ticket prices—54% reported a 10-25% rise, and 32% observed a 25-50% hike. However, 71% felt these higher prices did not enhance the fan experience.

With ticket price inflation not translating into better pay for artists and their costs rising, many musicians face an unsustainable situation. The survey found that 54% of artists were less likely to tour again after making a loss. David Borrie, CEO and co-founder of Pirate.com, warned of the potential long-term impact:

“If the cost-of-touring crisis isn’t addressed, we can expect to see a real impact on the industry at large, where the most exciting new acts are forced to stay at home.”

Artists are considering various strategies to cope, such as playing smaller venues, co-headlining tours, shortening tours, and seeking additional revenue from sponsorships and merchandise sales. However, 36% of artists indicated they might focus on local gigs instead of extended tours, reflecting the significant financial pressures they face.