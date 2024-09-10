Concord Records And Fantasy Records To Join Forces

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Label Group announced that two labels – Concord Records and Fantasy Records – will merge and operate as a combined brand under the Concord Records moniker.

Following the merger, the two labels will continue to champion a diverse array of artists and will be led by Los Angeles-based co-presidents Margi Cheske and Mark Williams.

The two are no strangers to each other and previously worked together at Virgin Records. In their new roles at Concord, they will report to label group Chief Executive Officer Tom Becci.

“In a music landscape where radical change has become the norm, it is vital that labels position themselves to manage complex challenges deftly,” said Tom Becci, Chief Executive of Concord Label Group. Adding, “This merger allows Concord to best utilize our global platform while maintaining the boutique level of service artists have come to expect. I know Mark and Margi share this notion, and their combined resources, alongside their complementary skill sets, will be a real benefit to the artists we serve.”

“Both Concord and Fantasy Records have always pursued artists with a unique vision and story to tell; the combined Concord Records will have an environment where those creative visions will be nurtured and supported,” said Mark Williams.

“This merger will allow us to better maximize our resources in service of those visions. Ultimately, this means a much more global, interconnected approach—allowing us, in concert with our incredible roster of artists, to bring their music to audiences around the world,” added Margi Cheski.