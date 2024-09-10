DWP Announces The Dates For Inkcarceration 2025

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) — After setting record setting year in 2024 that saw more than 75,000 fans turn out for three days of music, tattoos and spooky attractions, Danny Wimmer Presents announced that the event will return to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio for its 7th year July 18-20, 2025.

Details about the 2025 return of the popular festival are still scarce but the 2024 edition of the event included performances from headliners such as Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin, as well as The Offspring, Bad Omens, Halestorm, Parkway Drive and many more.

Memorable moments from this year’s Inkcarceration included Chimaira’s first U.S. festival appearance In 14 years, Halestorm and I Prevail exclusively collaborating during each others’ sets, Benjamin Burnley’s son singing and playing guitar during Breaking Benjamin’s set, as well as one of only two reunion shows for All Shall Perish.

Fans were also treated to the Blood Prison Tour at Ohio State Reformatory, hosted by the terrifying “Warden’s Widow” playing up the historic prison’s reputation for ghostly activity.

For a festival themed around tattoos, the festival would be remiss without offering plenty of opportunities to get inked and for 2024, more than 100 tattoo artists were on hand, providing their creative skills for fans over the 3-day weekend.

Inkcarceration is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Reinkcarceration LLC, a partnership that formed with the original founders of INK in 2021.