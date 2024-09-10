The White Stripes Hit Donald Trump With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

MANHATTAN (CelebrityAccess) – Jack and Meg White, formerly of the rock duo The White Stripes, have officially filed a copyright lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for using their iconic song “Seven Nation Army” in a social media post. This follows through on their earlier threats to take legal action if Trump didn’t stop using their music on his campaign playlist.

The complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, accuses Trump and his campaign of the “flagrant misappropriation” of one of the most recognizable songs in music history. The band argues that Trump’s use of their song violates their rights and falsely implies their support for his bid for another term as president.

The lawsuit emphasizes the duo’s strong opposition to Trump, stating that the association is particularly offensive because they “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken” during his presidency and those proposed for a potential second term. In the filing, the band’s attorneys stressed how Trump’s unauthorized use of their music wrongfully connected them to his platform.

Jack shared news of the lawsuit in a brief social media post, captioning a screenshot of the legal complaint with, “This machine sues fascists.”

The lawsuit comes after White publicly slammed Trump’s use of “Seven Nation Army” in a video clip posted by a Trump campaign official. In the video, Trump is seen walking up the stairs of a plane as the song’s unmistakable bass riff plays. White responded angrily to the clip with the message: “Oh….Don’t even think about using my music, you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others).”

Trump has faced numerous complaints from musicians over using their songs at his rallies and in campaign materials. Artists like Beyoncé, Celine Dion, the Foo Fighters, ABBA, and the estate of Sinead O’Connor have all objected to his unauthorized use of their music. While many have issued cease-and-desist letters or public statements, others have pursued legal action. Most recently, the estate of Isaac Hayes sued Trump’s campaign for using “Hold On, I’m Coming” at his events, successfully securing an injunction against its further use.

The legal case highlights a common issue in political campaigns: the misuse of copyrighted music. While candidates can sometimes claim they have a blanket performance license through organizations like ASCAP or BMI, using a song in a video requires a specific sync license, which Trump’s campaign allegedly failed to obtain.

The White Stripes condemned Trump’s use of their music in 2016, stating they were “disgusted by that association.” As of now, Trump’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.