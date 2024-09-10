Warner Chappell Music Announces Promotions And New Hires For Its European A&R Team

STOCKHOLM & BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing division of Warner Music Group, has announced a series of promotions and a new hire for its European A&R team.

In the Nordics region, WCM announced the promotion of Marion Skogseth, who has been elevated to A&R Manager, and Leslie Tay, who has been promoted to Senior A&R Manager.

Tay, based in Sweden, has been part of the WCM team since 2022. During his tenure, he helped sign artists and songwriters such as Bolaget and was named A&R Publisher of the Year at the MMF Sweden Awards this year.

“I love working alongside our amazing songwriters, and looking to the future, I’m excited to help shape what’s to come. I’m proud to be part of such a talented and creative team and look forward to our future achievements,” Tay said.

Based in Norway, Skogseth has been with the WCM A&R team since early 2021 and has helped sign artists and songwriters such as Moyka, SKAAR, and local producer Andreas Bache Wiig.

“My time at Warner Chappell so far has been great, and I’m passionate about the artists and songwriters I work with. We have some important deals and tracks coming up, so I’m excited about the road ahead!” added Skogseth.

Additionally, WCM announced that Jost Kaiser has returned to the music publisher to assume the role of Head of A&R Dance International in Germany.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Warner Chappell Music during such a transformative time for dance music. I’m eager to find new talent, push creative boundaries, and create opportunities for our incredible roster of songwriters and producers worldwide. Dance music has immense global potential, and I look forward to collaborating with the great team at Warner Chappell during these dynamic times,” Kaiser stated.

Skogseth will report to Petter Walther Walthinsen, Head of A&R Norway, while Tay will report to Lars Karlsson, Managing Director of WCM Scandinavia, and Kaiser will report to Natascha Augustin, Managing Director of WCM Germany, alongside Shani Gonzales in her role as Head of International A&R.

“Marion and Leslie are brilliant members of the team, and we’re delighted to welcome Jost back to us. We’re excited to strengthen our A&R teams during such an exciting time for music across Europe and for us as a company at Warner Chappell Music,” Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chairs of Warner Chappell Music, said in a joint statement.