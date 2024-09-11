Ariana Grande And The Weeknd Hitmaker Launches Outwrite

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) – India’s first-of-its-kind incubator for songwriters has officially launched and is all set to transform the landscape of the music industry. Founded in collaboration with the Grammy-nominated American songwriter and record producer Savan Kotecha, India’s leading talent management company, REPRESENT, helmed by Aayushman Sinha, and accomplished songwriter and A&R executive Murtuza Gadiwala, Outwrite will bridge the gap between Indian and international music standards, offering local songwriters an unprecedented opportunity to cross over to the global stage.

Kotecha, celebrated for his chart-topping collaborations with global icons like The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and One Direction, brings a wealth of expertise to Outwrite. Having received several accolades in his career so far, including an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, Savan has co-written mega-hits such as “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, “Problem” by Ariana Grande and “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction. Now, the prolific hitmaker is channeling his global experience into Outwrite along with REPRESENT and betting upon a young set of ears to lead this venture that is poised to become an international hub for songwriters, producers, musicians, and engineers, offering end-to-end solutions for everything.

As a full-fledged music publishing and management entity, Outwrite’s mission is to create a global community that fosters diversity and innovation, delivering fresh, groundbreaking sounds. Led by Gadiwala, a young and dynamic songwriter and A&R executive with a sharp ear for pop culture-focused music, the company will not only formalize and systemize song deals and publishing for its roster of exclusive artists but also offer a wide array of services, including music business education, end-to-end music project management, music curation and supervision, legal support, songwriting camps, production of live sets by artists and branding among others.

Talking about the launch of Outwrite, Kotecha says, “Helping bring India’s incredible pool of songwriting talent to the world’s stage has become a lifelong passion of mine. For most of my 20-year career, I was the only ‘Indian guy’ in the room. I’m eager to help change that. The songwriting and producing talent in India is unparalleled. Everything starts with a song, and Outwrite will provide these gifted creatives with the resources, guidance, and platform they need to succeed globally while raising the bar for music publishing standards in India. We aim to address persistent issues such as unfair payouts and splits, lack of proper credits, and limited knowledge of rights in India, ensuring that Indian songwriters and producers receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.”

Sinha shares, “Outwrite is born out of the necessity to empower the unseen heroes of the music world—those who craft the songs and sounds that define our lives. Our goal is to incubate talent, bridge gaps, and drive financial and collaborative growth for the next generation of artists.”

Gadiwala adds, “We’ve noticed a significant gap in the Indian music industry where many professionals, whether songwriters, producers, or managers, aren’t fully aware of how music publishing works or what they rightfully deserve. As a songwriter myself, I’ve seen firsthand how outdated this system can be. Outwrite was born from a desire to change this narrative. When I shared the idea with Aayushman, he immediately saw the potential, and with Savan’s expertise on board, we’re incredibly excited to take our writers to the global stage. Our mission is to ensure they receive everything they rightfully deserve and more.”

Outwrite’s comprehensive approach emphasizes offering proper credit allocation, negotiation support, systematic song deals and publishing for the artists while ensuring that artists can focus on what they do best – making music. The company will also create, curate and pitch music for ads, films and brand projects, bridge the gaps to more financial as well as collaborative growth and deal with artists, artist managers and labels to build a case for the benefit of the writers and producers in addition to the above services. As India is on the brink of major global music and pop culture crossovers, Outwrite is set to be a gamechanger for the Indian music community. By bridging the international gap, Outwrite is committed to showcasing the immense talent of Indian artists on the world stage. With guidance and support from Savan, who has worked with global superstars, the company will create unprecedented opportunities for Indian artists to collaborate with international artists and producers, elevating Indian music to new heights to ensure it resonates with global audiences.