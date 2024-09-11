Frankie Beverly Dead At 77

WALNUT CREEK, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Frankie Beverly, the singer-songwriter and founder of the R&B group Maze, died on Wednesday. He was 77.

His death was announced by his family, who shared the news via social media: “Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

The family went on to note that “He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

Born Howard Stanley Beverly in Philadelphia in 1946, Beverly got his start singing gospel while still a teenager and segued into doo-wop, founding local groups such as the short-lived Blenders and The Butlers.

After relocating to California, Beverly launched the group Raw Soul before rebranding as Maze and scoring a string of R&B hits through the 1970s that included “Workin’ Together,” “Feel That You’re Feelin’,” and “Southern Girl.”

The group’s signature hit came in 1983 with the release of “Before I Let Go” which has become a staple of weddings and family gatherings for decades.

Earlier this year, Beverly announced plans to retire from touring after a final farewell run that included a hometown performance in Philadelphia.