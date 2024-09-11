Position Music Signs WW Publishing Deal With Producer Fabio Aguilar

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music President and CEO Tyler Bacon has announced that Fabio Aguilar has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Keanu Beats. On September 5, Aguilar won a BMI Hip-Hop Award for his songwriting on “HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew)” by Quavo and Takeoff, which he also co-produced.

Aguilar is a 22-year-old producer, loop specialist, beatmaker, and multi-instrumentalist. In late 2018, he sent his beats and loops to Keanu Beats through Instagram, and the two quickly began collaborating. Since then, Aguilar has had cuts with Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, NLE Choppa, Roddy Ricch, Denzel Curry, Logic, and more—collectively garnering over 1.3 billion streams.

“Working with Position Music felt natural because they truly get the vision. I’m confident that with their support, I’ll continue to grow and explore new creative avenues,” says Aguilar.

“Position Music’s vision and approach align perfectly with what I see in Fabio,” says Beats. “He’s an exceptional producer with a unique ability to cross genres effortlessly. I’m confident that with Mike [Torres], Delmar [Powell], and Mark [Chipello]’s support, we’ll elevate his career to new heights and continue to create groundbreaking music together.”

Aguilar joins a Position music publishing roster that includes Tinashe, Cannons, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, John “Feldy” Feldman, Judah & the Lion, Alex “A-Bomb” Fernandez, KANNER, No Love For The Middle Child, Erik Ron, Yonatan Watts, and more.

“Fabio Aguilar is an exceptionally talented producer with so much maturity and skill at a young age. At just 22, he’s already had songs with a range of artists like Quavo, Jack Harlow, Kid LAROI, X Ambassadors, and many more. This is just the beginning for Fabio and he’s off to a nuclear start!” says Mike Torres, A&R at Position Music.