Round Hill’s Steve Clark, Warner Music UK’s Isabel Garvey And Regard Music’s Sean O’Malley Named Board Advisors At Audoo

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Audoo, a music recognition company servicing public performance spaces, announced the appointment of music industry executives Steve Clark, COO of Round Hill Music, Isabel Garvey, COO of Warner Music UK, and Sean O’Malley, CEO & Founder of Regard Music, as Board Advisors.

Clark, Garvey and O’Malley join Audoo’s existing board advisors Cliff Fluet, Partner at Lewis Silkin, and former CEO of Syneos Health, Alistair Macdonald, bolstering the specialist guidance and counsel available to the company’s board of directors, which includes music industry executives Chris Herbert and Nigel Elderton (Chair).

“The depth and understanding of music rights and royalties is at a critical juncture in the history of the music industry. As networks of music rightsholders evolve, we must ensure that systems do too, to meet the ever-changing rhythm and flow of this part of the business. The ethos of the Audoo offering is vitally worthy and the execution of its solutions to meet the growing needs of parties in the data chain has been impressive to observe – I look forward to supporting its progress in improving the landscape of tracking and distribution of royalties,” stated Steve Clark, COO, Round Hill Music and Audoo Board Advisor.

“Having helped select Audoo for the Abbey Road Red program years ago during its start-up phase, it’s gratifying to see its elevated and thriving status now. Audoo’s disruptive technology solution which delivers transparent and efficient royalty tracking and distribution has benefits across the whole value chain in music. I am excited to support Audoo on its growth journey as it transforms the current landscape in this space,” added Isabel Garvey COO, Warner Music UK and Audoo Board Advisor.

“The innovation and practicality of Audoo solutions are positively disruptive. These services will aid the refinement of our source data and change the landscape in this sector of our industry. Working with fellow musician and music fan Ryan, and his team, this worthy mission originates from the heart and I’m proud to advise and aid its next-level success,” commented Sean O’Malley, Founder and CEO, Regard Music and Audoo Board advisor.